Motte, Canucks send Kraken to fourth straight loss, 5-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tyler Motte had a goal and an assist, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2. Travis Hamonic, Vasily Podkolzin, Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Canucks. Jared McCann, who was playing in his 400th NHL game, and Mark Giordano scored for the Kraken, who lost their fourth straight game. Thatcher Demko stopped 25 of 27 shots for the Canucks. Kraken goalie Chris Driedger made a season-high 41 saves. Vancouver’s 46 shots was also a season high.