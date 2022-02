BALTIMORE (AP) — Lagio Grantsaan came off the bench to score 17 points to spark Morgan State to an 85-74 victory over Norfolk State. De’Torrion Ware had 15 points for the Bears (9-13, 4-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Joe Bryant Jr. had 20 points for the Spartans (18-6, 9-2), who scored a season low 20 points in the second half.