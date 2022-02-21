Boeheim brothers lead Syracuse past Georgia Tech in OT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The Boeheim brothers combined for 35 points and Buddy Boeheim hit a key 3-pointer in overtime to lift Syracuse to a 74-73 victory over Georgia Tech. Buddy Boeheim’s 3-pointer gave Syrcause a 72-70 lead with 2:17 to go in the extra period. Jimmy Boeheim drew a foul on Syracuse’s next possession and made both free throws for a 74-70 lead with 1:56 remaining. Kyle Sturdivant’s 3-pointer drew Georgia Tech within a point with 1:36 remaining for the game’s final points. Jimmy Boeheim led Syracuse with 20 points and he grabbed 10 rebounds. Buddy Boeheim scored 15 points. Rodney Howard had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia Tech.