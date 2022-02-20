Wallace crushed in second runner-up finish in Daytona 500

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bubba Wallace was crushed after he had the second runner-up finish in the Daytona 500 of his career. Wallace lost by inches to champion Austin Cindric. Wallace finished second behind Austin Dillon in 2018. He led seven times for 12 laps on Sunday. Wallace already had the highest finish for a Black driver in the Daytona 500 and last year he became the first one to lead laps in the race.