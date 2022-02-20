Skip to Content
Aaronson scores in consecutive league games for RB Salzburg

By The Associated Press

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored in consecutive Austrian Bundesliga matches for the first time, getting a goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time in first-place RB Salzburg’s 2-0 victory over second-place Wolfsberg. Aaronson, a 21-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, started the movement that led to his goal with a long pass from just before the center circle and later beat goalkeeper Alexander Kofler with a right-footed shot from 6 yards. It was the third league goal of the season for Aaronson, who scored against Rapid Vienna on Sept. 19 and Feb. 11.

