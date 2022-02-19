Nebraska women’s assistant Chuck Love suspended with pay

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has suspended associate women’s basketball coach Chuck Love with pay. No reason for the suspension was given in a two-sentence statement released by the athletic department. The department declined further comment. Love is in his sixth season at Nebraska under coach Amy Williams. He previously worked on Williams’ staff at South Dakota. Love was not on the bench for Nebraska’s game at Penn State on Thursday. The Cornhuskers host Minnesota on Sunday.