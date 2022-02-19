League leader PSG slips to 3-1 loss at Nantes; Lyon held 1-1

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain slipped to only its second French league defeat of the season after losing 3-1 at an inspired Nantes. PSG still has a big lead and will be 10 points clear even if second-place Marseille wins on Sunday yet the manner of the defeat looks worrying for coach Mauricio Pochettino. His side trailed 3-0 at halftime. It is the first time PSG has conceded three in the first half since cash-rich Qatari investors QSI bought the club in 2011. Nantes moved into fifth place on goal difference from Lyon. Fourth earns automatic entry into the Europa League. Lyon drew 1-1 at Lens.