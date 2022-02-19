Atlético beats Osasuna 3-0 before Man U test; Madrid wins

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atlético Madrid has earned its most convincing win in months and it comes just days before it hosts Manchester United. João Félix scored and assisted Luis Suárez in Atlético’s 3-0 win at Osasuna in the Spanish league on Saturday. The victory gives the struggling defending champions a boost before they face Manchester United in the Champions League round-of-16 first leg on Wednesday. Suárez made it 2-0 with with an exquisite left-foot strike from 40 yards out. Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio and Vinícius Júnior all scored in the second half to give leader Real Madrid a 3-0 win over Alavés. Second-place Sevilla trails by seven points.