Ex-Huskies star Bouknight tossed; No. 24 UConn tops Xavier

By NEILL OSTROUT

Associated Press

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Former UConn star James Bouknight of the Charlotte Hornets was tossed from his courtside side by a game official in the second half as the No. 24 Huskies held off Xavier 72-61. Bouknight, who played two seasons for Connecticut and is in his NBA rookie season, was sitting in the front row opposite the Xavier bench when he was asked to leave. Bouknight then moved over to the UConn student section. R.J. Cole and Tyler Polley each scored 16 points for UConn, which is 19-7. Xavier fell to 17-9. Adam Kunkel led the Musketeers with 15 points.