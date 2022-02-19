Center of attention: Towns wins All-Star 3-Point Contest

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns gave big men everywhere something to shoot for. Minnesota’s 7-footer became the first center to win the 3-Point Shooting Contest, defeating seven guards during the NBA’s All-Star Saturday and providing a memorable moment on a night the dunk contest barely got off the ground. Towns posted a 29 during the final round to defeat Atlanta’s Trae Young and Luke Kennard of the Los Angeles Clippers. New York’s Obi Toppin won the four-person dunk contest, scoring a 47 out of 50 in the final round. A trio of Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, won the Skills Challenge.