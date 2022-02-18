Spurs’ Manu Ginobili heads Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

CLEVELAND (AP) — Manu Ginobili, a four-time NBA champion who spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs, headlines this year’s group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Ginobili was one of 11 finalists announced at a press conference Friday as part of All-Star Weekend events. Former All-Star players Michael Cooper, Tim Hardaway and Marques Johnson will also be voted on for possible induction along with NBA coach George Karl and WNBA stars Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, Old Dominion and WNBA coach Marianne Staley, longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans and Texas high school coach Leta Andrews are also finalists.