Russell scores 23 as Maryland rolls past Nebraska 90-74

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fatts Russell scored 23 points, leading six in double figures, and Maryland rolled through the second half to defeat Nebraska 90-74. Maryland shot 73% through the first 10 minutes of the second half, turning a two-point halftime lead into a 73-54 advantage. Donta Scott led the 31-14 run with nine points. Maryland finished the half at 59% and shot 52.5% for the game. A 3-pointer and a three-point play by Bryce McGowens helped draw the Cornhuskers within 82-68 near the four-minute mark. Nebraska scored its next six points from the free-throw line and it was 84-74 with 2:25 to go. Nebraska did not score again.