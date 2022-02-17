Suter nets shootout winner, Red Wings edge Rangers 3-2

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Pius Suter scored the winner in the sixth round of the shootout, and Thomas Greiss made 37 saves as the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 3-2. Detroit’s Lucas Raymond and the Rangers Mika Zibanjead each scored in the first round of the shootout before each team missed its next four attempts. Suter beat Igor Shesterkin, and Rangers forward Filip Chytil failed to convert. The Rangers, 16-4-3 at home, had a three-game winning streak halted.