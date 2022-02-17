Rodman debuts, US women tie 0-0 with Czech Republic

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Trinity Rodman made her debut for the U.S. women’s national team in a scoreless draw with the Czech Republic on Thursday night in the SheBelieves Cup. With some of the national team’s more recognizable stars left off the roster for the tournament, coach Vlatko Andonovski made good on his pledge to evaluate young prospects. The average age of the starting lineup was 25.5, youngest since April 2018. Rodman is the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman. She signed a four-year contract with the Washington Spirit worth a reported $1.1 million, making her the highest-paid player in the National Women’s Soccer League.