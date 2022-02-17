No. 3 Arizona rolls in second half, tops Oregon State 83-69

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 22 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 20 and No. 3 Arizona pulled away in the second half to beat Oregon State 83-69 on State on Thursday night. The Wildcats — 23-2 overall and 13-1 in the Pac-12 — have won seven straight and maintained a two-game advantage in the conference. Christian Koloko added 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting and had nine rebounds. Oregon State has lost 11 straight, going winless since beating Utah on Dec. 30. The Beavers have had a tough time with injuries this season and had just seven scholarship players available on Thursday.