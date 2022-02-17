Hathaway scores twice late to lead Caps’ comeback vs. Flyers

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Garnet Hathaway scored two goals in a span of less than two minutes late in the third period and the Washington Capitals rallied late to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3. Joe Snively, Michal Kempny and John Carlson also scored for the Capitals, who won their fifth in a row on the road to improve to 16-5-4 away from Washington. Gerry Mayhew scored a pair of goals and Travis Sanheim had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which has lost four in a row. The Flyers played the first contest of a club-record eight-game homestand. They won’t hit the road again until March 10 at Florida.