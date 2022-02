NEW YORK (AP) — Rui Hachimura scored 20 points, Corey Kispert added 16 and the Washington Wizards beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-103 on Thursday night. Ish Smith had 15 points, and Dani Avdija 13 to help the Wizards win their second straight. Patty Mills scored 22 points, and Cam Thomas added 20 for the Nets, coming off a comeback victory at New York on Wednesday night. They have lost 12 of 14.