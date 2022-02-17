Clippers race to early lead, cruise past Rockets 142-111

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. scored 27 points and Luke Kennard added 25 as the Los Angeles Clippers sped to a 17-point lead in the first half and cruised to a 142-111 victory over the Houston Rockets. Terance Mann scored 20 points as the Clippers won for the third time in four games. Los Angeles shot 51.4% from 3-point range and had a 50-35 rebounding advantage. Kennard went 8 of 9 from 3-point range. Jalen Green had 21 points and Jae’Sean Tate added 19 for the Rockets, who lost their seventh straight and for the 11th time in 12 games.