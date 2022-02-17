Britain, Sweden to play for Olympic men’s curling gold

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Britain and Sweden will play for the Olympic gold medal in men’s curling. Britain beat the United States 8-4 and Sweden topped Canada 5-3 in the semifinals at the Ice Cube venue in Beijing. John Shuster’s American foursome, the reigning gold medalists, will play Canada for the bronze. Trailing 5-4 at the five-end break, the Americans intentionally blanked three straight ends to retain control of the last-rock advantage, known as the hammer. Shuster intentionally threw away his last stone in the ninth, conceding one point, and Bruce Mouat’s foursome left Shuster no good options with the hammer in the 10th.