Arsenal at top of list for Turner, not just for alphabet

By The Associated Press

Matt Turner’s knowledge of Arsenal was raised by the FIFA video game, He read of the Gunners’ history and watched Thierry Henry’s move to Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls from 2010-14. This summer, he’ll be joining the London club. The 27-year-old goalkeeper has made an incredible progression from when he was bypassed in the 2016 MLS draft and then gained starting roles on the New England Revolution and U.S. national team.