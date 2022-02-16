Vikings finalize hire of champion Rams OC Kevin O’Connell

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have finalized their hiring of head coach Kevin O’Connell. The announcement completes a sharp offseason shift in direction for the team. The 36-year-old offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams replaces Mike Zimmer and becomes the 10th head coach in Vikings history. O’Connell is the fourth former assistant under Rams head coach Sean McVay to become an NFL head coach himself. O’Connell had a brief career as a quarterback in the league before going into coaching.