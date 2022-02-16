US men reach Olympic curling semis, keep repeat gold in play

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — John Shuster and the defending Olympic curling champions won a last-chance match to qualify for the playoffs. The Americans beat Denmark 7-5 to keep their hopes of a repeat gold medal alive. They will play Britain in the semifinals later Thursday night. Reigning silver medalist Sweden will meet Canada, which finished fourth a year ago. Four years after winning five straight elimination games to take gold, Shuster’s foursome was again in a desperate position. This time there was a twist, though. Even with a loss, they could have made the playoffs if Italy beat Norway. When Norway won, it was up to Shuster do deliver. And he did.