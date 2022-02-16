Tubby Smith steps down as High Point head basketball coach

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Tubby Smith has announced that he is stepping down as head coach of the High Point men’s basketball team. Smith once won a national championship while coaching at Kentucky. He will be replaced at High Point by his son and current associate head coach G.G. Smith for the remainder of this season and next season. High Point University said in a release Smith feels after contracting COVID-19 for a second time in less than a year and having been away from the program for an extended period that the timing is right for this change.