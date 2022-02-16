Rahm voted European tour’s player of the year for 2nd time

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Jon Rahm has been voted as the European tour’s player of the year for the second time in three seasons. The top-ranked Spaniard won the 2021 award after a year in which he captured his first major at the U.S. Open and spent 27 weeks at No. 1. Rahm was also Europe’s leading points scorer at the Ryder Cup with 3½ points from his five matches and had top-eight finishes in the other three majors. Rahm, the tour’s player of the year in 2019, too, received the newly named Seve Ballesteros Award after a vote by his fellow professionals.