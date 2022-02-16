On the slopes, a struggle for Black skiers’ Olympic dreams

By AARON MORRISON

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — There are a plethora of programs aimed at exposing Black and Hispanic children from urban communities to winter sports, such as Alpine skiing. But the skiing community’s efforts to diversify the sport aren’t fully reflected in the competition at the Beijing Winter Games. The issue is rooted in the sport’s reputation as white, European and elitist – a global community in which wealth and easy access to ski mountains make a significant difference in one’s ability to take Alpine skiing from recreational pastime to Olympic career. Advocates say significant investments are to see a diverse, new generation of ski athletes become reality.