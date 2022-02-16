New staff wants Seahawks defense to be more aggressive

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — New Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt is giving indications there will be a different look to Seattle’s defense when next season begins. He definitely wants a group that’s more aggressive and perhaps by using a different scheme. Hurtt was announced as Seattle’s new defensive coordinator earlier this week, taking over for Ken Norton Jr. who was fired after the season. Hurtt had been Seattle’s defensive line coach since 2017 before receiving his promotion. Hurtt implied there are likely scheme changes coming for Seattle and that could include using a 3-4 defense.