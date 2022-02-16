Lachlan Murdoch named honorary starter of Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR has named Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch the honorary starter of the season-opening Daytona 500. Murdoch is the executive chair and chief executive officer of Fox Corp. He will wave the green flag Sunday to start “The Great American Race.” The 64th running will be aired live on Fox. The network is in contract negotiations with NASCAR on the current television deal that expires at the end of the 2024 season. Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson and Fox Sports analyst had previously been named the grand marshal.