Egbo, Smith double-doubles as No. 7 Baylor women get in 1st

WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith both had double-doubles for the second game in a row and seventh-ranked Baylor extended its three-decade winning streak over TCU with a 80-55 victory. Egbo had her third consecutive double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Smith had her 17th double-double this season with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The 20-5 Bears are now tied for the Big 12 lead after sixth-ranked Iowa State lost at No. 14 Texas. TCU has lost 32 consecutive games in the series against Baylor since 1990. Lauren Heard had 18 points for the Horned Frogs.