Edey, Gillis help No. 5 Purdue knock off Northwestern 70-64

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Zach Edey had 14 points and eight rebounds, and No. 5 Purdue moved into first place in the Big Ten with a rugged 70-64 victory over Northwestern. Capping a stretch of eight games in 21 days, the Boilermakers shot 45% from the field and committed 14 turnovers in a sluggish performance. Purdue held the Wildcats to 35% shooting and controlled the glass with a 39-34 rebounding advantage. Mason Gillis and Eric Hunter Jr. each scored 11 points as Purdue moved a half-game ahead of No. 12 Illinois for the top spot in the conference. Robbie Beran had 13 points for Northwestern, and Pete Nance finished with 12.