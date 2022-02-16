Bulls’ LaVine cleared to take part in All-Star festivities

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine has been cleared medically to participate in All-Star festivities this weekend in Cleveland and return to the Chicago Bulls’ lineup after the break. Coach Billy Donovan says LaVine got the OK after having his left knee drained and a lubricant injected in Los Angeles. LaVine’s participation in Cleveland might be limited based on what team medical personnel and the doctors in Los Angeles decide. LaVine was selected for his second All-Star Game when the reserves were announced Feb. 3. He also is scheduled to participate in the 3-point contest.