MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Johni Broome had 19 points and blocked 12 shots to carry Morehead State to a 68-60 win over UT Martin. Jaylen Sebree had 13 points for the Eagles (20-8, 12-3 Ohio Valley Conference). KK Curry tied a career high with 24 points for the Skyhawks (8-19, 4-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games.