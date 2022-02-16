4th-seed Carreño-Busta out of Rio Open, Schwartzman wins

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Spain’s Pablo Carreño-Busta, the No. 4 seed and the 18th-ranked player in the world, was eliminated at the Rio Open clay court tournament Wednesday, falling 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to Fabio Fognini of Italy in a round-of-16 clash. Fognini advanced to face Argentina’s Federico Coria in the quarterfinals. Coria beat Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4. Spain’s Pablo Andujar beat eighth-seeded Albert Ramos-Viñolas 7-5, 5-7, 6-3. His adversary in the next round will be Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, who beat Spaniard Pedro Martinez by a double 6-1.