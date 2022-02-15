Young scores 41 for Hawks to hand 124-116 loss to Cavaliers

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 41 points, Danilo Gallinari added 25 and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-116. Cleveland lost consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 31. Darius Garland finished with 30 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and Kevin Love 20 for the Cavaliers, who had held opponents under 100 points 23 times this season but struggled to contain Young’s frantic pace. Love surpassed 14,000 career points with 14 in the first quarter.