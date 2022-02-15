Top programs to play in 2 Thanskgiving tournaments in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gonzaga and Duke are among the 24 men’s and women’s programs that will take part in a pair of basketball tournaments in Portland, Oregon, honoring Nike cofounder Phil Knight. The 2022 Phil Knight Invitational and the Phil Knight Legacy tournaments will be played over Thanksgiving weekend. Games will be held at the Moda Center, the adjacent Memorial Coliseum and the University of Portland’s Chiles Center. The overall event is reminiscent of the Phil Knight Invitational in 2017 but now includes a women’s bracket.