Joe Johnson set to play for US in World Cup qualifiers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Joe Johnson answered USA Basketball’s call again. A year removed from his last playing experience with the national team, the 40-year-old Johnson is on a 12-player roster for a pair of Basketball World Cup qualifying games later this month. Jim Boylen will again coach the U.S. in these qualifiers. Boylen led the Americans to a 1-1 record during a pair of qualifying games in Mexico back in November. Johnson is a seven-time NBA All-Star who appeared in one game with Boston this season. He last played for USA Basketball in AmeriCup qualifying in February 2021.

