Historic sweep for Germany, taking 3 medals in Olympic 2-man

BEIJING (AP) — Germany just made a whole lot of bobsled history at the Beijing Olympics. Francesco Friedrich drove to a gold medal in the two-man event. Germany also got second and third with Johannes Lochner driving to silver and Christoph Hafer piloting his sled to the bronze. That’s the first gold-silver-bronze sweep by any nation in any Olympic bobsled race. It also gave Germany seven sliding gold medals so far in Beijing. That’s more than any nation has ever won in bobsled, skeleton and luge at a single Olympics. Frank DelDuca was the driver of the top U.S. sled. He finished 13th.