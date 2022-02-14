Reaction as Kamila Valieva cleared to skate at Olympics
By The Associated Press
The CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee says the decision to clear Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete in Beijing despite failing a drug test in December appears to be “another chapter in the systematic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia.” The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the 15-year-old Valieva did not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation. CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb said preventing Valieva from competing “would cause her irreparable harm.” The CEO of the Russian Figure Skating Federation says Valieva “faced a fairly serious psychological ordeal, pressure, a burden.” Valieva is the favorite for the women’s individual gold.