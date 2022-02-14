Marner reaches 400 career points, Leafs top Kraken 6-2

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Marner scored once and added two assists, Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. Marner became the second player from the 2015 draft to reach 400 career points on his 17th goal of the season that gave Toronto a 4-1 lead. Calle Jarnkrok and Jared McCann scored for Seattle. McCann now has a career-high 20 goals.