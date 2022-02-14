Fines, bans from FIFA: Brazil, Argentina told to play again

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

FIFA has handed out fines and suspensions while ordering Brazil and Argentina to replay the World Cup qualifier that was abandoned after health officials stormed the field in Sao Paulo to dispute the quarantine status of players. Four of Argentina’s English Premier League players were accused of flouting quarantine requirements in September and of falsifying Brazilian coronavirus declarations by not stating they had been in red-listed Britain in the previous 14 days. Emiliano Buendía, Emiliano Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero will now serve two-match bans.