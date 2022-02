PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Will Douglas had 23 points as Prairie View A&M held off Grambling 71-70. Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. had 17 points for the Panthers (6-15, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). DeWayne Cox added 14 points. Jawaun Daniels finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Shawndarius Cowart had 20 points to pace the Tigers (10-15, 7-5). Tra’Michael