SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack had 17 points and 11 rebounds to carry Wofford to a 69-57 victory over Western Carolina. Mack shot 8 for 10 from the floor for the Terriers (15-11, 7-7 Southern Conference). Max Klesmit had 13 points and six assists. Nick Robinson had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Catamounts (9-18, 3-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games.