Fox, Sabonis power new-look Kings past Wizards 123-110

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points, Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and 11 rebounds in his second game for Sacramento, and the new-look Kings beat the Washington Wizards 123-110. Harrison Barnes added 21 points for the Kings, who acquired six players this week before Thursday’s trade deadline. Maurice Harkless added 17 points and Justin Holiday had 12 in his second game since joining Sabonis in a trade that sent both from Indiana to Sacramento. Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points and Corey Kispert added 20 for the Wizards.