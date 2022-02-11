On the ice, a question: Where are the Black figure skaters?

By AARON MORRISON

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — The Salchow jump, the Biellmann and the Charlotte spiral. These standard ice-skating maneuvers are named after white people from the 20th century. In a century-old sport that had been largely European until just a few decades ago, some still wonder how more Black athletes can make a lasting imprint on competitive figure skating. At this year’s Winter Olympic Games, the lack of diverse representation in the early years of the sport is still evident. Just one Black figure skater is competing for any nation in Beijing. Amid recent calls for racial justice, some figure skating associations have pledged to make diversity an Olympic goal.