Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 8:00 AM

NASCAR’s stars unify to create formal drivers’ council

MGN/KYMA.com

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR’s stars have formed an official Drivers Advisory Council to create a collective voice for discussions with NASCAR. The drivers loosely formed a council in 2014, and while it did grow and created positive influence, it eventually disbanded. The council announced Friday has a formal and organized system and a promise from NASCAR that it will work with the drivers. Jeff Burton is the adviser of the council, which will be led by a seven-person board of directors. The first board is comprised of Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Corey LaJoie, Daniel Suarez and retired driver Kyle Petty. 

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content