Adrian Peterson looks to extend career in Seattle

By PRESTON SHOEMAKER

For The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The list of career accolades for Adrian Peterson is as impressive as any. The 15-year veteran is fifth in NFL history in rushing yards and the only non-quarterback to win NFL MVP since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006. But the 36-year-old running back says he is not quite ready to retire. Peterson is just 82 yards shy of 15,000 for his career. His 120 career rushing touchdowns are tied with Jim Brown for 10th on the all-time list, a spot he said he doesn’t mind sharing — for the time being. When asked what uniform he hoped to wear in 2022, Peterson shared his desire to return to Seattle with head coach Pete Carroll.