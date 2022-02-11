12-year veteran Ron Torbert to referee first Super Bowl

By The Associated Press

A 12-year veteran NFL official who has been a referee since 2014 will handle his first Super Bowl on Sunday. Ron Torber is a Harvard Law School graduate and former lawyer and he will be the third Black referee for a Super Bowl. Mike Carey did the game in 2008 and Jerome Boger in 2013. He was a back judge and side judge for four seasons before being elevated to referee. Assignments for the postseason are given through a league grading system used throughout the regular season.