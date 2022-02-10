Michigan takes down No. 3 Purdue 82-58; Dickinson scores 22

By TIM ROBINSON

Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 22 points to lead Michigan in a lopsided 82-58 win over No. 3 Purdue. Eli Brooks had 16 points, Moussa Diabate had 15 points and Caleb Houstan added 14 for the Wolverines. Jaden Ivey had 18 points, Trevion Williams had 12 and Zach Eden scored 10 for Purdue, which saw its six-game winning streak snapped. Purdue, which went into the game shooting 50.8% from the floor, shot only 44%. Michigan made 53% of shots from the floor. The Boilermakers had been making 41% of their 3-pointers but made only 4 as a team in 17 attempts. Dickinson had four 3-pointers for Michigan.