Mathurin carries No. 4 Arizona past Washington State 72-60

By CADEN FRANK

Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points, Azuolas Tubelis added 15, and No. 4 Arizona pulled away in the second half for a 72-60 win over Washington State. Arizona won its fifth straight overall and is off to its best start since the 2016-17 season. The Wildcats have won 16 of the last 17 against Washington State and used a big surge midway through the second half after the Cougars had threatened. Arizona shot 49 percent for the game, but had a key stretch making seven straight shots that saw a four-point lead balloon to 22