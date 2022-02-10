Indiana reinstates suspended players after curfew violation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers will be at full strength when they travel to No. 17 Michigan State on Saturday. Coach Mike Woodson says the five players suspended for Tuesday’s game at Northwestern have been reinstated following a curfew violation. Starting guards Xavier Johnson and Parker did not play in the Hoosiers’ 59-51 loss. Center Michael Durr and backup guards Tamir Bates and Khristian Lander also sat out. All five are in Woodson’s regular rotation.