Flames use 4-goal second period to top Maple Leafs 5-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Led by Noah Hanifin’s goal and assist, the Calgary Flames scored four times in the second period for a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs that extended their winning streak to five games. Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also scored for the Flames, who are also heating up on home ice. They’ve won five consecutive games at the Scotiabank Saddledome, outscoring the opposition 24-4. Calgary, which has played the fewest home games in the NHL, has five remaining on a seven-game homestand. Rasmus Sandin and Michael Bunting scored for Toronto, which had won six straight.